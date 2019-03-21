UT Martin defeats Aces in midweek contest

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -UT Martin picked up a 9-1 victory over the University of Evansville softball team in midweek action on Thursday afternoon at Cooper Stadium.
Evansville (10-15) recorded five hits on the day, coming from Eryn Gould, Lindsay Renneisen, Haley Woolf, Katie McLean and Allison Daggett. McLean scored UE’s run while Dagget had the RBI. UT Martin (18-10) finished with nine hits on the day with Paige Clark going 3-4 with three RBI and a run.
Both teams notched a hit in the first inning, but it was UT Martin scoring first on a single in the top of the second. Evansville matched it in the bottom of the frame when Allison Daggett laced an RBI double to right-center. Katie McLean scored the run after walking earlier in the inning.
UT Martin posted two runs in the third and four in the fourth to push their lead out to 7-1. UE fought back, loading the bases with no outs in the next half inning, but the Skyhawks picked up three quick outs to end the threat before finishing with the 9-1 win in five innings.
Izzy Vetter tossed three innings for UE, giving up three earned runs. Emily Lockhart went 2/3 of an inning while Ashleigh Downing allowed two unearned runs in 1 1/3 frames. Erin Gallagher got the win for UT Martin, going the full five innings.
Another home weekend of MVC action is on tap when the Aces take on Loyola. The series begins on Saturday with a noon doubleheader before Sunday’s finale at 11 a.m.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
