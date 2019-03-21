Thunderbolts to host fun-filled final home game weekend

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The Evansville Thunderbolts have a fun filled Fan Appreciation weekend planned as a thank you for their fans to close out the 2018 – 2019 season. With special $7 goal zone tickets, the Thunderbolts hope to pack the Ford Center and bring the excitement of hockey to the fans. Both nights have merchandise specials of 10% off for all fans, 15% off for half-season fans and 20% off for full season ticket holders. Plus, all fans will receive a raffle ticket on both Friday and Saturday for the opportunity to SHOOT FOR CASH from 3 different lines on the ice with a possible top prize of $200.