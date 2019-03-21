Thunderbolts to host fun-filled final home game weekend

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The Evansville Thunderbolts have a fun filled Fan Appreciation weekend planned as a thank you for their fans to close out the 2018 – 2019 season. With special $7 goal zone tickets, the Thunderbolts hope to pack the Ford Center and bring the excitement of hockey to the fans. Both nights have merchandise specials of 10% off for all fans, 15% off for half-season fans and 20% off for full season ticket holders. Plus, all fans will receive a raffle ticket on both Friday and Saturday for the opportunity to SHOOT FOR CASH from 3 different lines on the ice with a possible top prize of $200.
On Friday night, the festivities begin with a pre-game concert in the Ford Center lobby by local musicians, the Electric Revival, followed by amazing food specials: $2 hot dogs, $2 small concession soft drinks and of course, $2 Bud Lights (#2bucksb4puck). All in attendance will receive an official Thunderbolts Rally Towel, sponsored by A. Schulman to waive high while cheering on the Bolts to victory over Birmingham. To top off the excitement, the 2019 NCAA Division II Champion USI Screaming Eagles will be the ceremonial puck droppers to start the game.
Saturday brings even more fun with another pre-game concert, this time by Jordan Miller & the Deadlights. All fans attending will receive a Thunderbolts bumper sticker and an official team photo. The Thunderbolts organization will also be recognizing the “All Star Team” of players for their community service work. And finally, the night will finish up with an after-game skate on the ice, along with a player meet and greet.
Tickets may be purchased either online at www.evansvillethunderbolts.com, at the Ford Center Box Office or by calling 812-422-BOLT.
Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts
