Spottsville Elem. students help raise $5k during annual ‘Read-a-thon’

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - Students at Spottsville Elementary were rewarded for reading on Thursday.
The Panthers finished their second annual “Read-a-thon.” This year the money raised went toward funding end of the year field trips and a new playground for the school.
School officials say that students logged over 10,000 minutes of reading and raised more than $5,600. The top readers and top fundraisers were given an extra surprise, a brand new Kindle.
Panther PTA President Toni Whitfield says it’s exciting to see the kids get invested in something like this.
“You know we do other fundraisers where they take their catalogs and they sell things which and that’s so awesome as well, but for this one, for them to really be able to get involved and for it to increase their literacy and get them reading as well as raising money, it’s just a win win,” Whitfield explained.
Whitfield also says they have bought some of the playground equipment, but still need to raise some more money before they can install it.
