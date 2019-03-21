Real-life ‘Rosie the Riveter’ shares memories of working during WWII

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman recreates the iconic image many of us have come to know.
She’s a real-life Rosie the Riveter, who grew up in Webster County and later signed up for the defense workforce while her husband, Lon, went to war.
Estelle Luck, born in 1924, married her sweetheart during her last year of school. They had a daughter together, but then Lon shipped off to war.
Estelle got to work too.
"The women had to take the men’s place because they were working over there,” Luck recalled.
After earning only $9 bucks a month from the government, she became part of the ‘Rosie the Riveter’ movement, moving to Evansville, using e-bonds to buy a 2-story home on Jackson Avenue.
She was barely 20-years-old at the time, working at Chrysler making bullets for the war.
“I knew they were going over to help my husband and that’s about all we heard for a long time,” Luck told 14 News.
Her next job took her to International Harvester, where she riveted skins to ribs on fighter planes.
“We had to make sure we caught the ribs from the inside. If we didn’t, then it wasn’t any good,” Luck said.
After the war ended, Lon came home. “Baby Vicky” was now nearly four. Estelle remembers the night well.
She heard knocking at the door.
“I had given her pictures of him along the way and said that was her daddy. So, I said: ‘Vicky.’ She woke up. I said do you know who this is? She said, ‘That’s my daddy.’”
Estelle told us she feels proud that she was able to help war efforts while raising her child.
And while the photo shoot may only last a few minutes, the memories live on for this “real life Rosie” forever.
Estelle and Lon went on to have two more sons, Steven and David.
