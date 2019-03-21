Port Authority approves project bids to move LST 325

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The city is now even closer to officially moving the historic warship to the downtown Riverfront.
The Port Authority approved a $1,337,817 bid to Skanska to build the mooring barge, which is a permanent structure for the vessel to float securely.
Skanska was the lowest of two bidders, according to Brian Holtz, the executive director for the Evansville Parks Department.
Last year we reported the city’s plans to move the LST from its current home at Marina Pointe to the downtown riverfront where the old casino used to be.
The Port Authority also awarded $2,144,000 bid to Arc Construction, Inc. to build the visitor’s center.
We've learned the project is still on time to be finished by the end of this year.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.