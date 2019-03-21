Plans unveiled for new multi-million-dollar emergency department in Union Co.

MORGANFIELD, KY (WFIE) - A $5 million construction project is now underway in Union County.
The original Methodist hospital emergency department was built in 1970.
“We want them to be treated here,” President and CEO Benny Nolen explained. “If they need to go somewhere else, we have other access for them to go to if need be.”
Their goal is to relocate and expand the department, plus be able to handle a larger number of patients more efficiently.
“The staff of this hospital is the heartbeat,” Union County Judge/Executive Adam O’Nan explained. “They provide care and compassion with excellence. So, this is going to enhance their ability to do that.”
Designated a level four trauma center in 2015, it’s the only critical access hospital in the Union County area, which treated more than 25,000 patients in 2018. More than 7,300 of those people visited the emergency department.
“This has been a project that, unfortunately in the past, has been started and had to stop and today we’ve definitely started and we’re going to take it to completion,” Nolen smiled.
The new space will be about 5,600 square feet, which is nearly three times larger than the current emergency department. Four patient rooms and four ‘fast track’ bays are both included, plus a larger procedure room and staging area for patients brought by ambulance.
"The nurses station is clearly visible, so you can see all the patients, so patient safety is probably number one,” Belinda Burnette, BSN, RN told 14 News.
Plans also include a decontamination area.
The new emergency department will be able to treat up to 12,000 patients every year.
It’s expected to be opened in October.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.