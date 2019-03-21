3 people sentenced for 2016 Daviess Co. murder

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Three people were sentenced for murder on Thursday in Daviess County.
William Howard, Melanie Howard and Christopher Hill were all sentenced for the murder of 29-year old Tromain Mackall.
Howard was sentenced to 30 years after he pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping and tampering evidence. Both Howard and Hill were sentenced to 15 years after they pleaded guilty to facilitating murder and kidnapping as well as tampering with evidence.
Investigators think Mackall was murdered in Daviess County in 2016. His body was found in a truck tool box in Grayson County.
It turned emotional once MacKall’s mother took the stand to face the people that were charged with her son’s murder. The commonwealth’s attorney’s office say they’re pleased with the sentencing and glad Mackall’s mother had a chance to speak.
“He was loved by so many people," explains Bertie Mackall, mother of Tromain. "So many people. And you ruthlessly, carelessly, cowardly took his life because you did not care.”
“They’re the ones that have to deal with the day to day emotional toil that this brings," Brian Quattrocchi, assistant commonwealth’s attorney says. "And I was not going to deprive her or take away her ability to address the individuals that took her son.”
Officials with the commonwealth’s attorney office says this case is still not complete. They said there could be more arrests made as more evidence comes in.
