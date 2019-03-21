OMU Commission passes changes for stabilizing rates

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Owensboro Municipal Utilities is working to stabilize and even lower your energy bill.
The utility passed the plan to bring it to the city commission on Thursday.
The commission passed rate and bond defeasance ordinances as well as an ECA rate decrease. But what does this actually mean for your bill?
“Your bill’s gonna go down," Sonya Dixon a spokesperson for OMU said. "Your bill’s gonna go down to the tune of a little over $7 at the end of 2020.”
OMU says this is the result of several actions in the past several years. They’re closing the Elmer Smith Station power plant- and left the wholesale power market with their new contract with Big Rivers.
“It’s nice to be announcing something like a bill decrease," Dixon said. "That doesn’t happen very often. It’s a proud moment for us because we’re getting to the culmination of all of the decisions that we’ve made leading up to this point.”
The changes won’t be officially put into place until the city Commission votes on it. Those proposed changes will be brought up in two different city commission meetings. One in April and one in May.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.