Midwest Fertilizer one step closer to coming to Posey County with jobs

Midwest Fertilizers said that issue has since been resolved. In a statement the company says “Midwest Fertilizer is extremely pleased to have resolved the issue with the IRS which results in no change to the tax-exempt status of the project bonds. We remain focused on moving forward with our plans for the state-of-the-art fertilizer manufacturing complex in Posey County, Indiana. The wonderful support from the State of Indiana and the Posey County Commissioners has been tremendous and much appreciated.”