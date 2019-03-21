Midwest Fertilizer one step closer to coming to Posey County with jobs

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - In the empty fields of Posey County will soon be a $2.4-billion nitrogen fertilizer facility.
It’s something the county has waited on for years.
Michelle Hudson, Interim Executive Director of the Posey County Economic Development Partnership said,"They have been an extremely dedicated and committed to coming to Posey County. Their patience through this whole process has been quite remarkable."
Midwest Fertilizer made plans to bring a fertilizer plant to Mt. Vernon more than 5-years-ago. But the planning process involved a lot of bumps in the road. Including a recent tax dispute with the IRS.
Carl Schmitz is a Posey County Commissioner. He said, “The IRS audit was because they didn’t use their bonds fast enough.”
Midwest Fertilizers said that issue has since been resolved. In a statement the company says “Midwest Fertilizer is extremely pleased to have resolved the issue with the IRS which results in no change to the tax-exempt status of the project bonds. We remain focused on moving forward with our plans for the state-of-the-art fertilizer manufacturing complex in Posey County, Indiana. The wonderful support from the State of Indiana and the Posey County Commissioners has been tremendous and much appreciated.”
Now that the issue is resolved the county can look forward to as many as 200 ongoing regular and contract jobs. Hudson said, “They’ll be buying supplies throughout Southwest Indiana, employing people throughout Southwest Indiana, possibly Illinois and Kentucky so we will be pulling a large pool of contract workers here.”
Midwest Fertilizer said the plant will significantly enhance the local tax base and grow economic prosperity and lead to growth opportunities. It will also be creating more than 2,500 construction jobs in Mt. Vernon.
