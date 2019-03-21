Liquor store back open in Waverly after Nov. crash and fire

WAVERLY, KY (WFIE) - A Waverly Liquor store is back open after a truck plowed into the back of it and caused it to catch fire.
D & S Liquors sits along Highway 60 in Union County.
Their new building has more space and better security.
The owners say it’s seven feet wider, 10 feet deeper and includes concrete poles in the back.
Owner Dana Bishop was in the building during the crash.
She estimates the wreck caused about $400,000 dollars in damage.
“Fire was coming up over the shelves right here, over top of my head, as I was going through the bottles on the floor trying to get out of the door. It wasn’t a good night," said Bishop. “New building, new bar, same friends, which I am so proud of. I love my customers. They mean a lot to me.”
The couple has owned the liquor store since 1991.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.