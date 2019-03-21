KSP: Evansville man arrested after alleged sexual abuse of minor

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police have arrested an Evansville, Indiana man after authorities were made aware of the suspect’s “inappropriate communications and relationship with a minor.”
According to the KSP news release, Rylee Piercefield, 20-years-old, of Evansville was arrested on March 18 for Sexual Abuse. KSP says they began their investigation on March 4 after the allegations had been reported.
Piercefield is now in the Daviess County Detention Center after being arrested by KSP detectives.
