KSP: Evansville man arrested after alleged sexual abuse of minor

By Jared Goffinet | March 21, 2019 at 11:10 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 11:26 AM

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police have arrested an Evansville, Indiana man after authorities were made aware of the suspect’s “inappropriate communications and relationship with a minor.”

According to the KSP news release, Rylee Piercefield, 20-years-old, of Evansville was arrested on March 18 for Sexual Abuse. KSP says they began their investigation on March 4 after the allegations had been reported.

KSP says their investigation began on March 4 after allegations were reported. (Daviess County Detention Center)

Piercefield is now in the Daviess County Detention Center after being arrested by KSP detectives.

