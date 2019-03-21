King, Hoosiers qualify for NCAA Finals

Austin, TX (WFIE) -The No. 17-ranked Indiana University women’s swimming and diving team began competition at the 2018 NCAA Championships on Thursday morning at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas.
Senior Bailey Andison qualified for the Championship Final of the 200 IM, while redshirt senior Jessica Parratto qualified for the Consolation Final of the 1-meter dive. Indiana also qualified for the Championship Final of the 400 medley relay.
200 Freestyle Relay
In the 200 freestyle relay, the Hoosier team of Julia Wolf, Christine Jensen, Shelby Koontz and Laurel Eiber placed 23rd overall with a time of 1:30.07.
500 Freestyle
Indiana had a strong showing in the 500 freestyle prelims, with four of the five swimmers improving from their seeds.
Freshman Noelle Peplowski placed 27th overall with a career-best time of 4:41.51, improving 20 spots from her seed. Josie Grote took 34th overall with a personal-best mark of 4:42.96, improving 18 spots from her seed.
Cassy Jernberg finished 36th overall with a time of 4:43.07, while freshman Christin Rockway took 41st with a mark of 4:43.96. Classmate Maggie Wallace placed 59th overall with a time of 4:50.67. Rockway and Wallace improved four and two spots from their seeds, respectively.
200 IM
Senior Bailey Andison had a great performance in the 200 IM prelims, qualifying eighth overall to earn a spot in the Championship Final on Thursday night. Andison touched with a time of 1:54.75, the second-fastest mark in school history.
Freshman Mackenzie Looze improved 11 spots from her seed in the event, tying for 17th overall with a time of 1:56.64. Lilly King finished 21st with a time of 1:56.83, while Bailey Kovac took 43rd in 1:58.40, improving six spots from her seed. Laura Morley was 46th with a mark of 1:58.85.
Since she tied for 17th, Looze had to compete in a swim-off to see who would earn the first alternate spot for the Consolation Final. The freshman won the swim-off, touching with an even better time of 1:56.11.
400 Medley Relay
The Hoosier team of Morgan Scott, Lilly King, Christine Jensen and Shelby Koontz had a great showing in the prelims of the 400 medley relay, earning the No. 2 spot for Thursday night’s Championship Final with a time of 3:27.89.
1-Meter Dive
Redshirt senior Jessica Parratto qualified XXth overall in the 1-meter dive with a score of 296.65, earning a spot in the Consolation Final.
The 2019 NCAA Championships will continue on Thursday evening with the finals of the 200 freestyle relay, 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 1-meter dive and 400 medley relay. The action gets underway at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center at 6:00 p.m. ET.
