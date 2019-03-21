Humane Society hopes for new Tell City dog park

PERRY CO., IN (WFIE) - The Humane Society is hoping to build a new dog park in Tell City.
It would be located on the west side of the River Point Apartment complex on 6th Street, but right now that proposal is still in the beginning stages.
People like Frank Sandage, who live at the River Pointe apartment complex, would like to be able to bring their dogs right out in front of the building. Some are unable to get to the nearest dog park which is about three miles away.
The idea is to have a fenced in, leash-free park, with water, and waste bags made available. Right now, they are in conversations with the department of public works, to see if they can get it approved.
“We have to find out where exactly all of the utilities are currently located to see if we could even build the park," Lisa George, Chairman, Perry Co. Humane Society, explains. If not then we might be considering a different location. So if we had an area where people can just bring their dogs, bring their children and have a place to sit down and have a picnic an watch their dogs play. Socialization for the individual and the dogs would be amazing.”
Depending on the size of the park, George says it could cost between $4,000 to $5,000 dollars. They hope to fund most of that with donations
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.