Homeowner puts up nude mannequins to get back at neighbor

SANTA ROSA, CA (KGO/CNN) - A homeowner in California literally laid bare his resentment against his neighbor.
He threw a risqué party in his front yard that's perfectly legal. It's a garden party where the guests aren't smiling.
But the host is.
An anonymous neighbor complained that Jason Windus’ new fence wasn’t at regulation height and caused a visibility issue. So, he lowered it and posed mannequins in the nude for his neighbor to enjoy.
“I couldn’t bring myself to throw them away. I was going to use them for target practice,” Windus said.
Instead, the mannequins in Windus' front yard now serve a higher calling, at least as most of his neighbors see it.
It started when Windus built the fence to keep his dogs in the yard. The City of Santa Rosa sent a notice of a zoning violation.
The issue: a corner fence, which used to be high all the way around until a neighbor complained about visibility issues. It was too high for the corner.
"It's very serious. It made me freak out. They were going to fine me every day it wasn't taken down. Something like $500 a day," Windus explained.
So, he called a friend with a big saw, and they cut off the top of the fence to make the corner fence fit code at 36 inches high.
"This is America, we are supposed to have fences in our yards to have privacy," Windus stressed.
Even so, he wasn’t finished.
“I guess the average person would have resentment and got angry, and I threw a naked party in my yard,” Windus said.
It led to the sign for the still-anonymous neighbor in what appears to be a perfectly legal compliance. It reads: “Reserved seat for the nosey neighbor that complained about my fence to the city.”
"They want me to tear my fence down so they can see what's inside my yard,” Windus said. “Now they get to."
Copyright 2019 KGO via CNN. All rights reserved.