“Florida Man” challenge becomes viral sensation: Have you tried it yet?
By ABC7 Staff | March 21, 2019 at 1:38 PM CDT - Updated March 21 at 2:51 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Have you taken the "Florida Man challenge?"

What started on one social media platform has turned into a viral sensation:

Just type “Florida Man” into Google, followed by your birthday. People are posting the results all over the internet and we’re seeing an impact here in Sarasota, where older ABC7 stories are seeing a renewed interest!

“Florida Man” stories usually involve something outlandish, unbelievable or just bizarre. Some of our top results today are:

So what do you get when you Google “Florida Man” and your birthday?

