Coach Cal: Washington will not play Thurs., placed in hard cast
PJ Washington
By Jared Goffinet | March 21, 2019 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 10:43 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The No. 2 seed Wildcats will be without one of their best players for Thursday’s first-round game against No. 15 seed Abilene Christian.

Early Thursday, coach John Calipari posted on Twitter, saying forward PJ Washington will not play Thursday due to a sprained foot. On the bright side for the Cats and Washington, Coach Cal says there is no fracture in the foot.

Calipari went on to say specialists placed Washington in a hard cast for “precautionary reasons.”

Washington suffered the injury against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky will start their run for another National Championship at 6:10 p.m. Thursday.

