Coach Cal: Washington will not play Thurs., placed in hard cast

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The No. 2 seed Wildcats will be without one of their best players for Thursday’s first-round game against No. 15 seed Abilene Christian.
Early Thursday, coach John Calipari posted on Twitter, saying forward PJ Washington will not play Thursday due to a sprained foot. On the bright side for the Cats and Washington, Coach Cal says there is no fracture in the foot.
Calipari went on to say specialists placed Washington in a hard cast for “precautionary reasons.”
Washington suffered the injury against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament.
Kentucky will start their run for another National Championship at 6:10 p.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.