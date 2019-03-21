Clouds linger today, sunshine returns tomorrow

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The rain is moving off to our east, but the clouds will hang around a bit longer. Today will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will remain steady for most of the day, only climbing into the upper 40s to near 50° after starting the day in the low to mid 40s.
The clouds will move out this evening, and our skies will be mostly clear overnight with low temperatures in the mid 30s.
Friday and Saturday will both be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
Sunday looks a little warmer with high temperatures near 60°, but clouds roll in Saturday night, and rain returns to the forecast Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, and continues overnight into Monday. We may get a few thunderstorms Sunday night, but no severe weather is expected.
Our best chance for rain over the next seven days is Monday morning, but most of that rain will taper off Monday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60° Monday but will fall back into the low 50s Tuesday under clearing skies.
