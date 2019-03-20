Cats tip off NCAA Tournament against Abilene Christian

“Well if he shows up to play in the walking boot, and Coach Cal lets him play in the walking boot, we might have a chance,” Golding said. “If he takes the walking boot off, we got a problem. We’ve got to try to force him away from the rim as much as we can but that’s easier said than done, you’re got four other pros on the floor too with him. We’ve got our hands full on that and we’re still trying to figure it out. If you have any ideas, I’d like for you to share them with me man.”