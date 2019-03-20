16-yr firefighter vet honored with ‘Fire Fighter of the Year’

By Jared Goffinet | March 20, 2019 at 5:00 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 5:33 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Firefighters honored one of their own as the 2018 Fire Fighter of the Year.

Captain Tony Knight was given the award out of a field of eight nominees that included the late Captain Jim Paully. Knight is a 16 year veteran of the department.

He is the 38th firefighter to win this award.

Captain Knight said being a firefighter is his passion and credited every other member of the EFD for their service as well.

“Firefighting is always something I wanted to do since the age of 12, I decided I wanted to be on the fire department,” explains Knight. "My father was volunteer fire fighter and a paramedic here in Evansville. I just started learning the stuff that he went through and decided very early that’s what I wanted to do for my living.”

Captain Knight was awarded a plaque, a $100 check, commemorative ring, and will have his picture placed on a billboard in Evansville.

