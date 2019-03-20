USI beats Bellarmine for berth in Elite 8 at Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The USI Screaming Eagles are back home and won’t even have to leave the city limits to win a national title.
Tuesday night’s game was a huge win for the team, knocking off the Bellarmine Knights 76-69. The Eagles coming back from a 16 point deficit at half time and now they’ll have a chance to play in their hometown in the D2 Elite 8.
The NCAA Division 2 Elite 8 will tip next week in Evansville at the Ford Center.
Coach Rodney Watson tells us he’s proud of his team and hopes that a run like this can put USI back on the map in D2 basketball.
The Screaming Eagles last won the Division 2 national championship in 1995 and this will be the first appearance for the team in the Elite 8 since 2004.
The Screaming Eagles will face off against West Texas A&M on March 27 at the Ford Center.
Tickets are on sale now:
- Until March 24, single session tickets are on sale for $10 at the Ford Center. You have to buy from the Box office to get the deal.
- Online single session tickets go for $18.
- An all session pass is $40 dollars. That gets you into all 7 games from the March 27 - March 30.
