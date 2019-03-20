3rd suspect in jail in connection Madisonville murder

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - The third person involved in an early February murder has been identified and is back in the city after being arrested in Tennessee.
In a news release from the Madisonville Police Department, Herman Roberts, 24-years-old, is charged with murder in connection to the killing of Ashley Egan.
Egan was shot and killed in February inside her home on Sugg Street. According to police, Roberts was inside the home with another suspect for a drug deal when he pulled a gun and shot Egan.
Investigators say Roberts and two other suspects took off.
Mar’Keil Foster is charged with murder. Ryne Bruch is accused of driving Foster and Roberts.
