Rain returns today

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Today will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Showers are likely, but we do not expect any thunderstorms or severe weather. Spring officially begins today at 4:58 p.m. CDT.
The latest data has pushed back the arrival of today’s rain. A few stray showers are possible earlier in the day, but it looks like most of the rain won’t arrive until the afternoon and evening hours.
Those showers will continue into the night. It looks like the bulk of the rain will be out of here by about 2 a.m., but we could see a few showers linger into Thursday morning. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40°.
Although a few spotty showers are possible Thursday morning, most of the day looks dry, and we will see clearing skies late Thursday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.
Sunny skies make a comeback Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 50s.
Clouds roll in Saturday night, and rain returns Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, and continues into Monday. A few thunderstorms may be possible Sunday night, but right now it looks like that system will be mainly just showers.
Sunday will be the warmest day out of the next seven with high temperatures in the lower 60s, but temperatures fall back into the low to mid 50s Monday.
