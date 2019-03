EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Rain should exit the area later tonight. Clouds will linger through the first part of Thursday. Highs on Thursday will rise to near 50. Slightly warmer weather on the way this weekend as highs climb to 60 on Sunday. More showers possible early next week. Temperatures will remain in the normal range for this time of the year. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lows will stay above freezing.