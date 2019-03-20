Police: Case file on Fireside Daycare investigation to be sent to prosecutor

March 20, 2019 at 1:51 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 1:51 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The prosecutor’s office should soon have a case file concerning the allegations of abuse at Fireside Chapel’s Daycare.

Police tell us, "“We anticipate a case file will be forwarded to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office in the coming days.”

We first told you about the investigation at the end of January.

Police tell us several parents have come forward claiming their children were hurt at the day care. It has since closed.

Previous: Pastor and day care director resign from Fireside Chapel

The director, Kimber Auten, is the wife of the former pastor, Gary Auten. Both have resigned their positions.

