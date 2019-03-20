2 people arrested, charged with drug trafficking after Morganfield home searched

MORGANFIELD, KY (WFIE) - Two people are now in jail on drug related charges after law enforcement conducted a search warrant on Tuesday.
According to the Morganfield Police Department, their department along with the Union County Sheriff’s Office used the warrant to search the home in the 300 block of West McElroy for possible illegal drug trafficking.
During the search of the home, authorities say they found a number of items related to drug trafficking.
Two Morganfield residents, Kobe Ross, 18-years-old, and Erica Wesley, 39-years-old, were arrested, charged and taken to the Union County Jail.
Ross’ and Wesley’s charges include:
- Drug paraphernalia buy/possess
- Endangering the welfare of a minor
- Possession of controlled substance 1st degree (drug unspecified)
- Possession of marijuana
- Trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school
Morganfield Police also state in the release, a male teenager was also at the home at the time of the search. The teen has been taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.