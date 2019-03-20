Owensboro man arrested on federal drug trafficking warrant

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - An Owensboro man has been arrested on a federal warrant for trafficking crystal meth.
The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old John Renfrow was found at a friend’s house on Benton Avenue Tuesday night.
Deputies started an investigation into his actions in 2017. At that time, they found him with several pounds of crystal meth. He was charged in that case and, because of the amount of drugs, the FBI got involved.
Over the next several months, he was again charged on two different occasions with trafficking meth by Kentucky State Police.
That all led to his arrest Tuesday on a federal and two state warrants.
Deputies say meth and marijuana was also found in the home during Tuesday’s arrest.
Renfrow is in the Daviess County Jail with a long list of drug and trafficking charges.
