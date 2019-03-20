No injuries reported after Vibrocoustics paint room fire

By Jared Goffinet | March 19, 2019 at 9:22 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 9:22 PM

UNION CO., KY (WFIE) - Several departments managed to put out a fire at Vibrocoustics and thankfully no injuries are being reported.

According to a Facebook post from Morganfield FD Fire Chief Rick Millikan, crews were called around 7 p.m. Tuesday to a fire in the paint room at Vibrocoustics:

At approximately 7 pm tonight Union County 911 dispatched Whispering Meadows and Waverly Fire Departments to a fire in...

The post states the crews on scene were able to put out the fire and ventilated the building.

Millikan’s post went on to thank the responding crews for their great jobs.

