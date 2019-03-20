Neighborhood Watch: ‘Wanted Wednesday’; EPD search for elderly man

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is trying to find this woman:
According to their Facebook post, Dorothy Ash (Durham) has multiple warrants and is wanted for questioning for cashing several counterfeit checks around town.
If you have any information on her, call OPD or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
The Evansville Police Department could use your help too.
They are trying to locate 70-year-old Steven Flowers:
They say he has not spoken with family since January. He drives a green 1995 Chevy 1500 with an Indiana plate.
Call EPD if you know where he is or you think you’ve seen him.
The Indiana Department of Revenue is warning Hoosiers to be careful about donating to charities because some of them are not charities at all.
As some of you are filing your tax returns, you are realizing that your giving did not qualify for a tax deduction because the organization never existed.
Some tips:
- Check with the IRS on charity legitimacy
- Don’t share any personal or financial information
- Don’t give or send cash
Giving is good, just make sure you’re giving to an actual charity.
