Mayor proclaims 3/20 to be Jeff Lyons Day

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Our own Jeff Lyons has been recognized for his volunteer service with The Arc of Evansville.
Mayor Winnecke proclaimed March 20, 2019 to be Jeff Lyons Day in Evansville.
Jeff has contributed to The Arc of Evansville through his leadership with The Really Big Show, his service as a board member, and as an advocate for people with disabilities.
Jeff was surprised with the proclamation at a meeting Wednesday.
Congrats, Jeff, from your 14 News family!
