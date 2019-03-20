Jury reaches verdict in teen’s murder trial

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The jury has come to a verdict in the case of an Evansville teenager’s murder trial.
Paris Cornell, 16-years-old, is on trial for the 2018 murder of Kevin Colon. After several hours deliberating, the jury reached a verdict:
According to police, Colon was trying to buy marijuana from Cornell and another teen in the parking lot of Sam’s Food Mart in July 2018 when he was shot.
Last month in February, 16-year old Jahkei Mitchell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. Mitchell was sentenced to three years.
We will update this story with the latest information from the courtroom as it happens.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.