Judge rules kids to be given to father after long dispute in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - A judge has ordered two children, who were in the middle of a long-standing dispute between ex-spouses, to be turned over to their father.
Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham tells 14 News, a judge ruled that the father, Toby Payne, would get his two kids back during a court hearing on Wednesday.
Nearly two weeks, when Payne spoke with 14 News, he said he would never give up fighting for his kids.
“I’ve never given up," Payne said. "I never will. I love you. And I’ll fight with every penny I have to make sure we’re back together.”
Sheriff Latham also says the court warrant for the kid’s mother, Bridgette Black has been dropped.
We will update this story with more information when it is made available.
