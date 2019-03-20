IOOF owner suing City of Princeton

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - The owner of an old building that was demolished is suing the city of Princeton in federal court.
The property owner where the IOOF building used to be says the city demolished the building because they wanted to build a parking lot.
The suit accuses the city of not getting permission to take the building down.
As we reported, the Princeton Building Commissioner deemed the building unsafe- so he had the building brought down. The building had been empty for more than two decades.
