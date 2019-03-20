Henderson kidnapping suspects in court

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - More details in a Henderson kidnapping case were revealed in court on Wednesday.
Jacob Bates and Melinda Cabell were both arrested and charged with kidnapping earlier this month.
Henderson Police Detective Shannon Troutman testified the situation started with a fight at a home on Pringle Street.
We’re told Bates and Cabell confronted the victim and Cabell allegedly backhanded her in front of the victim’s own daughter. The detective says Bates then beat the victim continuously throughout the night.
The victim told the detective she decided to make a run for it with her daughter but Bates heard them and stopped them.
That’s where the kidnapping charges come into play, the detective explained.
The detective said bates then beat the victim on the head with a pan.
The judge kept the charges and the bond at $10,000 for both Cabell and Bates.
