Fans, students watch as USI advance to D-II Elite Eight

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Screaming Eagles Men’s Basketball keeps their season alive with Tuesday’s win over Bellarmine.
After being down by 20 at one point in the game, the Eagles took down No. 2 Bellarmine to earn the title of Midwest Regional Champions. You know what that means, with the win, USI is coming home to play for a National Championship.
Thanks to a 76-69 defeat over the Knights, Rodney Watson’s Eagles will return to the Ford Center and play in the Division II Elite Eight Tournament starting next week. It’s the first time since 2004 that USI has ever made it to this round and it’s only the fourth time ever in program history.
It wasn’t just a packed house in Illinois for the game, those who didn’t make the trip gathered on campus to watch the game and they’re ready to catch yet another home game.
An exciting time to be an Eagles fan. The Elite Eight tournament begins next Wednesday the 27th at the Ford Center.
