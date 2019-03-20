Closing arguments, jury deliberation to begin shortly in teen’s murder trial

Court records show 16-year old Paris Cornell will be charged as an adult in a murder case.
By Jared Goffinet and Kate O'Rourke | March 20, 2019 at 11:07 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 11:07 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The case of an Evansville teenager will soon be in the hands of the jury.

Paris Cornell, 16-years-old, is on trial for the 2018 murder of Kevin Colon. Closing arguments will begin soon after the defense rested on Wednesday:

According to police, Colon was trying to buy marijuana from Cornell and another teen in the parking lot of Sam’s Food Mart in July 2018 when he was shot.

Last month in February, 16-year old Jahkei Mitchell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. Mitchell was sentenced to three years.

