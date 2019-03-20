Chandler Speedway owner files for bankruptcy; auction canceled

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - The owner of Chandler Speedway has filed for bankruptcy.
The property was set to go to auction Wednesday morning unless owner Reno Fontana could pay the liens against the property and $12,000 worth of attorney fees.
Fontana has been fighting to keep ownership, even saying back in February that the 2019 racing season wasn’t in jeopardy.
We’re told Wednesday’s auction has been canceled.
The race track has been a staple in the Chandler community for decades. The property is 131 acres and includes an 1/8 mile dragstrip and an oval track.
This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.
