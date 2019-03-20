Catholic priest accused of groping woman during last rites

Police contend in the arrest affidavit that the woman was in hospice care for complications from diabetes when Lansch went to her home to administer the sacrament of anointing the sick, a sacrament of absolution. The woman, who is still alive, reported that Langsch first anointed her chest with holy water, then began to apply lotion, massaging a breast, pinching a nipple and asking "Does that feel good?" He then tried to slip his hand inside her diaper but was unable to.