Bill for more Vanderburgh Co. magistrates passes senate

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - The push for magistrates in Vanderburgh County is nearing reality.
A bill, authored by Evansville State Representative Wendy McNamara has passed the senate. In February, the bill passed the house.
The proposal will mean an additional magistrate for Circuit Court and an additional magistrate for Superior Court. Mcnamara says adding the magistrates will help reduce the heavy caseloads for judges and move them through the system faster.
Earlier this year, several county judges went to the statehouse to make their case to add to their staff.
The bill now goes to the governor for consideration.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.