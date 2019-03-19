UE students join movement to spread word on cigarette, e-cigarette effects

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Some University of Evansville students are spreading a message about cigarette and e-cigarette effects through a new campaign.
It’s part of the “Kick Butts” campaign, which is a nationwide movement to educate kids on the dangers of smoking. The UE group has activities for the students and also encouraged a pledge to be tobacco free.
“The research we’ve put into it has been quite in depth," explains UE Senior Jesse Stafford-Lacey. "It’s been really beneficial for us learning and for myself learning about what these products can do to you because you kind of know what the negative impacts are but once you really research them, you can see how bad they truly can be.”
The same students also held their presentation last week at Central High School.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.