Spencer Co. Sheriff working to fill nearly a dozen openings

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s department is dealing with a staffing shortage.
Nearly a dozen deputies left in just the last few months for various reasons. Now, newly elected Sheriff Kelli Reinke is working to bring in new people to fill those positions.
14 News was in their merit board meeting Tuesday.
The Sheriff says she's had to handle a department that became severely short-staffed right after she took office. But with the help of surrounding counties, the impact has been minimal.
And there’s hope on the horizon they won’t need that help much longer.
Sheriff Reinke recommended hiring three new deputies during the merit board meeting. Two of them already have academy experience, and can get to work more quickly and save the department money.
“That saves on the department from us not having to send somebody to the academy, so it’s always good when you can obtain an employee who has been through the academy already,” Sheriff Reinke explained.
The third approved candidate will need to go to the academy.
These hires are an effort to fill a total of nine deputy vacancies. Some of those deputies resigned, others retired, and one was even fired.
“In the past, officers have been hired. It’s happened for years," Sheriff Reinke added. "Given a uniform, given a car, badge and everything and maybe a short amount of training and then you’re told to go out and do your job. To me, especially in today’s society, that’s dangerous… Dangerous to the citizens, dangerous to the officer themselves.”
Sheriff Reinke was elected in November and took office in January.
She had to start looking for new people almost immediately.
“When I took office, we started a hiring process," Reinke said. "We do a physical, also do a test and have an interview process — we go through those first, check references, background checks.”
Sheriff Reinke filled four positions in the last three months.
With these three hires, only one remains open, plus a school resource officer the school district has decided to handle hiring.
“I think people of Spencer County will be happy with what we have to offer once we get full staffed,” Reinke told 14 News.
The sheriff’s office is still taking applications.
