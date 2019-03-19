School board approves random drug testing policy for some students

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - North Gibson Schools are adding a new random drug testing policy.
The school board approved the policy at their meeting on Monday.
Under the new policy, any student involved in extracurricular activities, or who drives to school can be randomly drug tested. The board says more than 900 parents responded to a survey on the new policy.
The board reviewed that data to make their decision.
Now that it is approved, the next step is coming up with a procedure to implement the tests.
