Record crowd packs convention center for annual Athena Awards

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A record crowd came together to support Girls Inc.
500 people packed the convention center to share their support for the non-profit that teaches young women to be strong, smart and bold and its annual Athena Awards.
This year’s Athena Awards were extra special because Girls Inc. is celebrating 50 years in Owensboro.
The award went to Susan Montalvo-Gesser.
She’s a prominent immigration lawyer in the area that has continued to work hard to advocate for women in Daviess County. Montalvo-Gesser also serves as the director of Catholic Charities with the Diocese of Owensboro.
“To be mentioned with women, who have really made a difference in the community, is huge," explains Montalvo-Gesser. “But let alone to be recognized among them was just unbelievable.”
The event also awarded several scholarships to high school girls in the area that have been prominent members of Girls Inc.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.