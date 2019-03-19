Owensboro downtown business closing

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A downtown business is closing at the end of the week after decades of serving the community. The land will then be used for a new project.
Downtown Muffler and brakes has been a downtown staple for 30 years. But earlier this month the business owners got an eviction notice.
They don’t own the property and developers and the city want to build a third downtown hotel on the land.
One of the owners, Janie Cecil says she knew they would end up having to close because it was the chosen site for the hotel, but she didn’t think it would be this soon.
Although it's bittersweet, Janie says it will be most difficult to not see their customers every day.
“It’s been an outpouring of people stopping by and hating to hear it and you know if we ever go somewhere else, let them know, but I don’t know what’s going to happen yet," Janie said.
Janie says they’ve been unsuccessful in finding a new location for their business, so they are going to retire and enjoy some time camping with their grand kids.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.