Neighborhood Watch: Webster Co. drug bust; OPD hand out money; Madisonville scam

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Webster County Sheriffs Dept had a good night.
Special thanks to Chief Todd Jones and Trooper J. Eilert in aiding the recovery $7,000 worth of vacuum sealed marijuana along with $666 in cash.
It pays to buckle your seat belt, at least it did in Owensboro on Tuesday.
Officers from the Owensboro Police Department were out handing out money as part of the “Buckle Up for a Buck” campaign. Rather than writing tickets for seat belt violations, officers awarded cash for drivers who had their seat belts on.
Research shows that among drivers and front-seat passengers, seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45 percent and cut the risk of serious injury by 50 percent.
The city of Madisonville is warning of a scam.
They say someone is calling people saying they are an employee of Madisonville Municipal Utilities. They warn that your utilities will be disconnected unless you pay within 30 minutes.
City officials say don't fall for it. They would never make a call like this.
Just hang up.
You should call Madisonville Municipal Utilities directly with any questions about your bill.
