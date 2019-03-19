Mostly sunny today, rain returns tomorrow

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Our weather will be calm and mostly sunny today with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s, but our clouds will start to increase late this afternoon and evening as a low pressure system moves toward our region from the west.
Our skies will turn mostly cloudy overnight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, but the rain will hold off until tomorrow.
Scattered showers are likely on and off throughout the day on Wednesday. It looks we may see one round of showers Wednesday morning through about midday then a second round of rain in the afternoon and evening.
No severe weather is expected Wednesday, but it may be a bit breezy at times with sustained winds around 6 to 12 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. Temperatures will top out in the lower 50s under cloudy skies.
Sunny skies return Thursday and continue through Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s Thursday, near 60° Friday, and in the lower 60s Saturday.
Clouds roll back in Sunday followed by scattered rain Sunday evening through Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s both days.
