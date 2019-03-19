Jury seated in Evansville teen’s murder trial

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Testimony is underway in the trial of an Evansville teenager accused of murder.
Paris Cornell, 16-years-old, is being tried as an adult in the murder of Kevin Colon. On Tuesday, a jury was seated and testimony began.
According to police, Colon was trying to buy marijuana from Cornell and another teen in the parking lot of Sam’s Food Mart in July when he was shot.
In February, 16-year old Jahkei Mitchell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery.
Mitchell was sentenced to three years.
