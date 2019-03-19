Hoosiers earn At-Large Bid in to NCAA Tournament

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WFIE) - Indiana Women’s Basketball has earned an at-large berth into the 2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament announced on Monday night, Indiana will be a No. 10 seed in the Portland regional.
They will travel to Eugene to face No. 7 Texas in the first round on Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. The game will be live on ESPN2.
The Hoosiers will play in its sixth NCAA Tournament in school history and the second under head coach Teri Moren. It’s the first at-large bid since 2016 as the team also made appearances in the tournament in 1983, 1994, 1995 and 2002.
IU (20-12, 8-10 B1G) is one of six Big Ten teams into the field this season with Iowa, who earned the automatic bid, Maryland, Rutgers, Michigan and Michigan State. The Hoosiers are 2-5 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.
Courtesy: IU Athletics
