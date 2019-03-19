Highland baseball champions honored at Statehouse

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - They won the Challenger Little League World Series, now the Highland baseball team is being recognized at the statehouse.
State Representative Wendy McNamara presented a House Resolution to recognize the team for the championship. The team from Evansville won the Little League Challenger Division World Series last year.
Most of the kids thought they would never ever get to play baseball, but the Challenger League helps makes that possible.
