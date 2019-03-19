City Council passes special ordinance for apartment complex renovations

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - One apartment complex is about to undergo major renovations.
On Monday, the city council passed a special ordinance to help the owner fund it.
Glick owns Carriage House Apartments and the company is set to renovate more than 300 apartment units. City Council voted to approve the use of the city’s tax-exempt status to issue bonds to generate funding and lend the funding to Glick for the project.
We are told Glick plans to spend about $35,000 per unit for this remodeling project.
