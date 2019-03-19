$666 in cash, thousands worth of marijuana found during Webster Co. drug bust

The sheriff’s office says authorities went to a home in the 200 block of Nisbet St. of Providence late Monday night for a search warrant. (Source: Webster Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
March 19, 2019 at 12:39 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 12:47 PM

WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) - A man is behind bars after a drug bust in Webster County.

The sheriff’s office says authorities went to a home in the 200 block of Nisbet St. of Providence late Monday night to serve a search warrant for suspect drug activity.

No one was home, but we’re told they found thousands of dollars worth of marijuana and hundreds in cash. The sheriff’s office says the cash totaled up to $666.

The sheriff’s office says they also found other drug-related items and guns in the home.

Later, early Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office says the suspect, 23-year-old Jarred Newcom, turned himself in to a deputy.

Jarred Newcom, 23. (Webster Co. Jail)

Newcom is in the Webster Co. Jail on charges of trafficking in marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and wanton endangerment.

